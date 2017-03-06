Donald Trump was seething with rage, says friend who talked to him twice this weekend

A friend of Donald Trump's says the president was more angry this weekend than he had seen him "in a long time."
Christopher Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax and a member of Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, wrote that he spoke to Trump twice on Saturday. The conversations followed Trump's explosive and unsubstantiated Saturday claim that President Barack Obama had Trump Tower's "wires tapped" before the 2016 presidential election.
Trump has not given any evidence to back up the claim, while a spokesman for Obama has denied that he ordered wiretapping of Trump. Still, Trump believes his accusations will eventually be proven, Ruddy noted in a Newsmax post.