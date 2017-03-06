Donald Trump was seething with rage, says friend who talked to him twice this weekend

"I spoke with the president twice yesterday about the wiretap story. I haven't seen him this p----- off in a long time. When I mentioned Obama 'denials' about the wiretaps, he shot back: 'This will be investigated, it will all come out. I will be proven right," Ruddy wrote.

Ruddy told CNN that Trump did not go into detail about his sources for the claim. The network previously reported that Trump got the accusations from right-wing media reports, not government sources.

Trump's accusations followed the latest backlash about his top advisors' contacts with Russia. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a former senator who advised the Trump campaign, said last week he would recuse himself from all Trump campaign related investigations after he appeared to mislead senators during his January confirmation hearing about his conversations with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

The president argued that Sessions should not distance himself from any Russia-related probes.

Ruddy, a Florida resident and longtime Mar-a-Lago member, also donated the maximum $2,700 to Trump's campaign committee and $100,000 to a joint fundraising effort with the Republican Party.