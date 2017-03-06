Deutsche Bank shares slide 6.5% at market open after announcing $8.5 billion capital hike

Banking stocks should be under the radar this Monday morning, in particular the shares of German lender Deutsche Bank. According to Sky News, the bank is facing new legal actions over foreign currency trading. Meanwhile, the lender has announced it will raise 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion) to boost its capital position and has set new financial targets. The bank's shares are seen down by 8.3 percent in pre-market trade, Lang & Schwarz said.



Meanwhile, the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain are gathering in Versailles as they prepare for a European summit amid rising political uncertainty across the bloc.