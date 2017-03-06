Ford is 3-D printing car parts which could mean more customized vehicles

Ford is testing large-scale 3-D printing technology for car parts, which could allow drivers to customize cars for a lower price, the company said on Monday.

The U.S. automaker says 3-D printing could be a "breakthrough for vehicle manufacturing", touting benefits including efficiency, lower costs, and the ability to test prototype parts and components for low-volume models like racecars.

Making a small batch of car parts at the moment is expensive and inefficient. With 3-D printing, Ford could test out new designs, and even personalize parts like spoilers for individual customers, which at the moment would be costly.