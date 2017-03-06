Ford is 3-D printing car parts which could mean more customized vehicles

Gerlach Delissen | Corbis | Getty Images
LMGTE PRO Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK (USA), #67 Ford GT, with Drivers Marino Franchitti (GBR), Andy Priaulx (GBR) and Harry Tincknell (GBR) during the 84th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours on June 19, 2016 in Le Mans, France. Ford said 3D printing could help it more efficiently produce components for low-volume models like racecars.
Ford also said that the 3-D printed plastic parts would be lighter than current materials leading to greater fuel efficiency. For its tests, Ford is using the Stratasys Infinite Build 3-D printer, becoming the first automaker to pilot the technology. Stratasys is a Minnesota-based 3-D printing firm.
The technology is seen as a big future business with spending on the hardware along with associated software, materials and services set to reach $28.9 billion in 2020, compared with around 13.2 billion last year, according to research from IDC.
With 3-D printing, design specifications are sent from a computer to the printer. It then prints one layer of material at a time eventually creating a 3-D object. A robotic arm can replace the raw material when needed, allowing for the machine to operate unattended for several days, Ford said.
Ford is not the only automaker testing out this technology, however. Last year, Germany's Daimler announced plans to use 3-D printing to produce spare parts, while French firm Peugeot signed a deal with Divergent 3D to develop metal printing processes for the production of its vehicles.