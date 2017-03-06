While the pair spent the next few years globetrotting and creating music, they tapped into their inner entrepreneurial spirits and designed two iOS apps for audio connoisseurs around the world. The first was FLUX:fx, an audio-effects processor that enhances both studio and live performances for professionals and amateurs alike. The second app, FLUX by belew, is an innovative audiovisual experience that uses data and algorithms to create a unique blend of music, sounds and visual arts.

In 2014, Belew was tapped by Pixar to produce the score for Piper. The process was exciting for Belew and co-producer Rowland but proved to be a challenge for the Tennessee-based tandem as they kept an open line of communication with the film's director in California throughout the ideation process.

"We started out working to hand-draw pencil sketches, the rudimentary wire frames, and eventually rendered animation," Rowland says. "It was a process of throwing out a bunch of ideas and seeking what worked and what didn't."

In the two years spent on the Piper project, Belew wrote at least three different scores for the film as animators at Pixar's West Coast headquarters continuously worked to perfect the film's story. As the film's look, feel and pacing continued to swiftly evolve, Belew and Rowland were on the lookout for a way to simplify the composition stage of this dynamic project. That's when Rowland discovered the Canadian start-up that suddenly enhanced their workflow and productivity.