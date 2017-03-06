There are two ways by which a reduction in foreign lending could occur.



First, the U.S. government could make it difficult for U.S. banks to participate in the international banking system. The talk that the United States will decrease its participation in international regulatory agreements on banking like the Basel Accords is one example. Global financial stability and cross-border bank activity are tied in many ways to international agreements like Basel, which create an even playing field among banks that do business globally.



Second, the level of investment by U.S. companies could increase in part due to the recent wave of economic nationalism, thus increasing the demand for credit at home, and constraining the ability of foreign borrowers to access U.S. credit. This scenario may generally be a positive one for the U.S. economy. However, a push for more domestic lending could force banks into lending to borrowers with lower credit quality than what is optimal for their portfolio. This is not unlike the lending climate prior to the 2008-09 financial crisis, where the demand for mortgage loans exhausted the supply of good quality mortgages and pushed lenders toward subprime borrowers.

More from Global Investing Hot Spots:

An anti-Buffett investing bet that's suddenly busting out

Trump's fallout effect on the Mexican peso

A $100 billion global arms race Trump wants to win



Banks are very much in favor of the removal of these regulations. Bankers are not worrying about systemic risk and financial crises — they are more worried about increasing return on equity for shareholders. This is understandable. But the regulator's role in the process is to make sure that the bankers don't get too overzealous in this pursuit and that they are pushed toward more responsible decision-making.



As the political climate in Washington changes, it is important for policymakers to consider the effects of limiting trade and interactions with foreign markets. There are distinct benefits that can be achieved by maintaining the reach of the U.S. financial system at a global scale.



The best answer might be to leave well enough alone, instead of adding new impediments for firms and financial institutions to play a role in global markets. By increasing barriers to trade, exiting international banking agreements, and shutting out the rest of the world, the United States' withdrawal from global markets will reduce the impact of one of the United States' most important exports: financial stability.



— By John Sedunov, assistant professor of finance at the Villanova School of Business