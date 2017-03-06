It’s ‘time to be cautious’ on the market, expert Michael Farr says

As the market shifts its focus from the Federal Reserve's monetary policy to Congress and fiscal policy, stockholders need to invest very carefully, expert Michael Farr told CNBC on Monday.

"I kind of long for the old days … when we would actually look at earnings and balance sheets and fundamental growth and top-line growth and these sorts of things," the founder and CEO of Farr, Miller & Washington said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

"I wouldn't be too aggressive. … It's a time to be cautious."

The market rally paused Monday after a record-setting performance last week that saw the Dow close above 21,000 for the first time.

Chris Johnson, director of research at JK Investment Group, told "Closing Bell" he'd welcome a pause or a pullback right now amid the growing optimism.

"The last phase of a real long bull market is acceptance and I think that's where we are right now," he said. "The next one to come is optimism. We're not there yet but you need to be cautious right now."