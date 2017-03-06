VISIT CNBC.COM

Job candidate who was booted from the building shows how not to interview

Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson's characters interview for a position at Google in "The Internship"
Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson's characters interview for a position at Google in "The Internship"

When it comes to landing the job, making a good first impression is key. In fact, hiring managers can draw conclusions about your likability and competence within one tenth of a second.

One job candidate recently failed the first impression test, reports James Murphy, VP of inside sales at Nextiva, on LinkedIn.

The candidate not only showed up 30 minutes late for the interview without warning, but he "lied about his scheduled time," Murphy writes. "I asked to see the confirmation email he received and it clearly stated the interview time. I do not have time or patience for poor character, so I simply thanked him for his time and told him we were not interested.

"He thought I was joking, I was 100% serious."

"If you don't have the ability to show up on time for the chance to get the job, you do not have respect for mine or my management teams time and you DEFINITELY do not have respect for the opportunity!" Murphy continues.

In addition to showing respect, being punctual will help you relax on the big day, says career advice expert Amanda Augustine: "I recommend arriving 15 minutes before your scheduled interview so you have time to register with reception, complete any paperwork, use the restroom to freshen up. Get your bearings before the interview begins."

Once the interview begins, you'll want to pay attention to your body language. The goal in any job interview is to appear "confident, professional, and friendly," Augustine says, which means giving a firm handshake, smiling and making eye contact.

To make the most of those first few critical moments of your job interview, check out more tips from career experts.

