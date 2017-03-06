Job candidate who was booted from the building shows how not to interview

When it comes to landing the job, making a good first impression is key. In fact, hiring managers can draw conclusions about your likability and competence within one tenth of a second.

One job candidate recently failed the first impression test, reports James Murphy, VP of inside sales at Nextiva, on LinkedIn.

The candidate not only showed up 30 minutes late for the interview without warning, but he "lied about his scheduled time," Murphy writes. "I asked to see the confirmation email he received and it clearly stated the interview time. I do not have time or patience for poor character, so I simply thanked him for his time and told him we were not interested.

"He thought I was joking, I was 100% serious."