From dirt poor to multi-millionaire, Asia's top MMA promoter on how to get rich by helping others

The path to affluence doesn't necessarily begin with self-interest. Instead of focusing on themselves, those aspiring for affluence should look to help others, according to self-made multi-millionaire Chatri Sityodtong — a powerhouse in Asia's mixed martial arts (MMA) industry.

"Ninety-five percent of people are focused on short-term consumer spending. But millionaires are focused on increasing their usefulness and value to the world so they can get a bigger income," explained the 45-year old, a senior Muay Thai instructor who fought professionally in his native Thailand.

"If you're helping a lot of people, then by definition you're going to make a lot of money."

Sityodtong is a serial entrepreneur whose rags-to-riches story has become well-known in Asia.

After his family went broke during the 1997-1998 Asian Financial Crisis, he earned a Harvard MBA while living on $4 a day to support his mother and younger brother. Sityodtong made his first million at the age of 30 through the sale of his Silicon Valley-based software company, and then founded the $500 million hedge fund Izara Capital Management on Wall Street.