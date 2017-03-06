Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are lower as geopolitical events, especially North Korea's Sunday missile tests, are roiling investors. Market participants believe a potential interest rate hike could take place as early as this month.

OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S. crude oil prices are down about 0.5 percent trading at $53 per barrel level.

TRUMP FIRST 100 DAYS



-President Donald Trump accused former President Obama of approving wiretaps of Trump Towerduring the election. FBI Director James Comey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper are refuting that. But news reports have surfaced since January filled with leaks from some kind of surveillance of the Trump campaign. Congress is poised to investigate.

