India is moving into position to be the biggest driver of global oil demand growth, and it is seeking new investment in its own energy industry.



India's energy minister announced a new round of bidding for upstream and downstream investments on Monday. "We want to increase our production. We want to invite investment," said Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, the country's minister of petroleum and natural gas, speaking at the annual CERAWeek conference in Houston. "I must tell you there was never a better time to be in India. I encourage both existing and new players to come forward and avail the opportunity," he said in prepared remarks.

