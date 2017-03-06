Older adults, seniors seen a block to Republican's Obamacare replacement: NYT

Older adults and seniors may represent potent opposition to plans by Republicans in Congress to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, as they would face higher health insurance premiums under the plan, the New York times reports, saying lobbying group AARP and allies have already objected in calls to legislators.

The New York Times said that those aged in their 50s and 60s could see premiums rise by $2,000 to $3,000 a year, equivalent to 20 percent to 25 percent, or higher, by changing current rules stating adults in those age brackets cannot be charged more than three times what they charge young adults for coverage.

The bill calls for issuing a refundable, advanceable tax credit to customers of individual health plans with the value of that credit tied to age and income. Tax credits would begin at $2,000 for people in their 20s, and gradually increase to $4,000 for people over age 60.

Read the full report from the New York Times here.

