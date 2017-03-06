As missiles fly, clock ticks for S.Korea's scandal-hit players

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court is due to announce the date for its decision on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, a move initiated after parliament voted to eject her from the nation's top elected spot in December.

The independent body, which held its first hearing on Dec. 22 and wrapped its final one on Feb. 27, could make its ruling as early as March 10 or March 13 before one of its key members, Acting Chief Justice Lee Jung-mi, retires on the latter date, according to analysts.

Meanwhile, Thursday marks the start of court proceedings against Samsung vice chairman Jay Y. Lee, who was charged with paying bribes worth $37 million to Park's confidante Choi Soon-sil in. Park and Choi are accused of securing donations from the nation's biggest enterprises, including Samsung, for foundations that backed Park's policies.

Against this tense political backdrop, North Korea's ballistic missile launches on Monday could potentially speed up Seoul's deployment of an anti-ballistic missile system, and subsequently worsen geopolitical tensions with Beijing.

"It's a critical time for the country," summed up Hank Morris, Asia Advisor at wealth management firm Argentarius Group.