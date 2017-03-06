Rudy Giuliani's son reportedly tapped for job in White House

President Donald Trump has hired Andrew Giuliani, son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, to work in the Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs, Politico reports.

In his new role, Andrew Giuliani has already helped organize the New England Patriots' planned visit to the White House, and assisted first lady Melania Trump's staff during the president's speech last week to Congress, the report citing two sources familiar with the hire said.

Giuliani, 31, is a former professional golfer who was a sales intern at CapRok Capital, according to his LinkedIn profile. The site says he graduated from Duke, where he studied markets and management and sociology.

A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Rudy Giuliani has been a long-time favorite of the Trump administration. He has said Trump asked him to work on devising the travel restrictions announced in late January involving seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Read the full report from Politico.