Self-made millionaire: You're teaching your kids the wrong lessons

The things your parents taught you are now affecting your marriage, your business, your friendships, your income, and everything else in your life, and not in a good way. A lot of the guidance your parents gave you became useless as you aged.

Your parents were operating on a fear level for survival. They taught you things that were relevant for their lives, in their time. Those lessons aren't applicable to the world we live in now.

Now that it's your turn, don't blindly teach your own kids these principles without thinking more deeply about these yourself.

"Eat everything on your plate"

If you feel like you have to eat everything on your plate, it leads to a scarcity mindset. The scarcity mindset is the opposite of the abundance mindset, and it stems from the small things you were taught as a child.