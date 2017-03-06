Snapchat's parent plunges more than 12%, closes below first-day open of $24 a share

While still up considerably from its pricing of $17 a share, the stock neared "bear market" territory at one point, falling 19 percent from its all-time high of $29.44.

The stock has yet to receive a "buy" rating from analysts surveyed by FactSet, but has been dinged with several "sell" ratings.

Investing publication Barron's also predicted over the weekend that the stock price could be chopped in half.