    ×

    Trading Nation

    Strategists spot a buying opportunity in the financials

    Trading Nation: Financial sector slips
    Trading Nation: Financial sector slips   

    The big rally in financial stocks is just beginning, according to two market watchers.

    While the financials slipped a bit on Monday, the sector has seen a huge move over the past year, rising 37 percent thanks to Federal Reserve rate hikes as well as the promise of deregulation following Donald Trump's presidential win.

    "Crossing Wall Street" blog editor Eddy Elfenbein described the Monday slip as a "short-term pullback," and predicts another rally on the horizon thanks to the potential of higher interest rates, which would benefit the banks.

    "The financials have been very strong," Elfenbein said on Monday on CNBC's "Power Lunch." "And with an interest rate hike almost certainly coming next week" when the Fed releases its latest policy announcement, as well as the potential for "another one in six months, I think this is a minor pullback for the financials."

    From a technical standpoint, the chart of the financials looks promising to Evercore ISI's Rich Ross. According to Ross' chart of the financials-tracking ETF (XLF), a "bullish flag formation" has formed at the end of the chart, a pattern suggesting that XLF could be headed higher. "[The chart] projects an upside to as high as $27, $28 on that XLF ETF."

    In other words, XLF could be headed for a stunning 13 percent rally. What's more, Ross also sees a "similar flag" forming on the chart of the 10-year Treasury yield, which Ross says is ready to break through "resistance" at around the 2.5 percent level, a breakout that would drive the bank rally.

    "Ultimately, you're going north of 3 percent, that's going to continue to drive the reflationary narrative and the financials," said the technician.


    XLF did regain some of its losses by Monday's close, and is up 6.6 percent this year, which is in line with the overall S&P 500.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    XLF
    ---

    More From Trading Nation




    About Trading Nation

    • Trading Nation will offer enthusiast traders insights from a group of "Trader Coaches," a collection of expert CNBC Contributors who are well-versed in the daily challenges of trading. Each "Trader Coach" will have a different area of expertise, and will share their unique perspective on the markets, allowing new insights to emerge from this collaboration. Trading Nation is not simply about finding that next trade; it's a forum where enthusiast traders can hear and compare investing ideas in order to build confidence in their trading decisions.

    On-Air Video

    @TradingNation




    Host

    Brian Sullivan

    "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...