It goes without saying that no one wants to overpay on their taxes. But it's hard to keep track of all the deductions and credits that could lower that tab — particularly those that are less predictable but still perfectly legal.

For example, if you've lost big in Las Vegas or let a friend crash on your couch, you may be able to factor that in for Uncle Sam.

For those who want to think outside-the-box, here are some of the more unusual tax deductions and credits that could decrease your tax bill or increase the tax refund come April.

— By CNBC.com's Jessica Dickler

Posted 7 March 2017