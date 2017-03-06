    More From Your Money, Your Future

    Federal officials Thursday say they’ll soon be releasing online tools to help people deal with the tax-filing issues related to Obamacare.
    What? The friend crashing on my couch may be tax deductible?!
    Are you spoiling your kids? Here's how to tell
    A man directs people to the Liberty Tax Service office as the deadline to file taxes looms on April 15, 2016 in Miami, Florida.
    Only 6 percent of people plan to use their tax refund for splurges this year
    Jon Stein, founder and CEO of Betterment
    Warren Buffett's advice 'doesn't work anymore,' robo-advisor CEO says
    ROTH IRA
    This tax-season mistake will cost you
    Millennials Apartment roommates
    For millennials, a shortcut to good credit
    American Express Platinum Card
    American Express revamps Platinum card with $200 Uber bonus and $550 annual fee
    The Forest County Courthouse and to the right, the Confederate war memorial, the masonic temple and Christian church, all in the historic district of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
    When it comes to money management, these cities are the best and worst
    Uncle Sam and Taxes
    Is any of the IRS's $1B in unclaimed refunds yours?
    A patient is monitored in an examination room inside the Clinical Decision Unit at Kaiser Permanente's Capitol Hill Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
    Trump likes health savings accounts. How they work
    401k
    Rule to protect your IRA may be delayed
    Here's what new homeowners regret the most
    Auto loans
    You didn't know you can refinance your auto loan? You are not alone.
    Contractors work during construction of the new Toyota Motor North America Inc. headquarters in Plano, Texas.
    America's hardest working cities
    Uncle Sam
    These excuses won't save you taxes, the IRS had heard them all
    Traders work at the Goldman Sachs booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Goldman Sachs gets into personal loans
    Warren Buffett
    3 ways to invest like Warren Buffett as detailed in his annual shareholder letter
    Businesswoman putting money into 401K jar at desk
    10 companies with the best 401(k) plans
    Millennials money saving
    Millennial money myths: Cashless is coming, just not so fast
    Millennial mom
    Busting millennial money myths: The truth about homes, cars and ownership
    Residents throw furniture damaged in floods in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Aug. 22, 2016.
    You can claim disaster losses
    Where to stash cash, when savings accounts yield 0.11%
    Computer hacker
    Fraudsters are stealing your tax refund
    bills debt
    Carrying this kind of debt is a huge mistake
    Man filling out income tax form
    Tax hacks for freelancers
    savings retirement
    Obamacare repeal may create a new retirement account
    A client celebrates after being told she is receiving a tax refund.
    That very large tax refund could be bad news
    Taxes 1040 form
    Here's how to get your taxes done for free
    Nest egg retirement savings
    Trump, retirement savings rules and you
    The car buyer’s guide to Trump’s trade war: Buy now or pay more?
    That '4 percent rule' could spell trouble for early retirees
    paycheck deductions
    Why everyone needs to check their paycheck
    Financial advisor with senior woman
    What's next for the investor protection rule
    Prince performs 'Purple Rain' in Los Angeles, Feb. 8, 2004.
    Prince didn't have a will. Neither do nearly 60% of us
    Johnny Depp
    Learn from Johnny Depp's money disputes
    Millennials
    When you need life insurance in your 20s and 30s
    A man shops for used vehicles at the Toyota of Deerfield dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, last October.
    Driving a bargain for a used car
    Visa debit credit card.
    How to choose between debit and credit
    A merchant slides a credit card for a transaction.
    What to do if a retailer has been hacked
    Woman raking money, property tax
    Four steps to lower your property tax
    wedding guests
    How to save as a wedding guest
    Wall Street, NYSE rainy day
    Banks want you to buy a house
    Rules for financial advisors are changing.
    Survey finds financial advisors unprepared for cyber attacks   
    Elderly Couple with home
    When home downsizing makes sense
    Commuters waiting for a bus on K Street at Connecticut Ave. A look at the changing face of K street on January 31, 2012 in Washington, DC.
    Bridging the wealth gap will take years
    Big dreams, big price tag
    Big dreams, big price tag   
    Man trying to fix his car
    Don't ignore those car recall notices
    5 money strategies for single parents
    Managing bills on a smartphone
    Financial apps simplify your money life
    Child silhouetted with parent
    New tax-free accounts for special needs
    Your employer benefits can save you thousands
    Job perks can save you thousands
    Umbrella protection
    Rescuing elders from fraud
    Household appliances home depot
    Warranties may be a waste of cash
    Counting Money
    What to do when you need money fast
    There is now an app to pay off your student loans.
    Apps will help with student loans
    Tiffany Hart embraces her husband SPC Lucas Hart after he and fellow U.S. Army soldiers returned from Iraq on May 17, 2016 at Fort Drum, New York.
    4 key ways to max military benefits
    Airplane landing
    How to score big vacation savings
    Private investigator, debunking
    Debunking 3 myths about Social Security
    Credit card transaction
    Get the best credit-card perks
    Goal
    Meet your savings goals

    more from Your Money, Your Future