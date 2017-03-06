    ×

    Options Action

    The man who called the bottom for gold now sees this

    Perfect storm brewing for gold?
    Perfect storm brewing for gold?   

    The man who called the bottom for gold now warns it could be time to fade one of the hottest commodity trades of the year.

    In December, when gold was trading around $1,130 an ounce, Carter Worth, of Cornerstone Macro, predicted the yellow metal could soon move higher. Since his contrarian call, gold has rallied 8 percent, driving the gold-tracking ETF GLD up by the same amount.

    But as the dollar has gained momentum, the economy has shown signs of strength and the odds of a March rate hike have increased in recent weeks, gold has dropped almost 2 percent. That coupled with a deteriorating technical backdrop leads Worth to believe a perfect storm could be brewing for the commodity.

    On a chart of GLD, Worth looks at both the uptrend and downtrend lines for the ETF. GLD's recent fall corresponds with a downtrend line that began in May of last year, suggesting that the metal will fail to rise above the line. Moreover, gold has also fallen below an uptrend line that appeared when the metal began its rally, suggesting that gold's run may be done.

    "[My bet is] that we're going to move lower here," Worth said Friday on CNBC's "Options Action." "This is just the beginning of a period of further weightness."

    Given the fundamental and technical factors behind a drop in gold prices, Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors on "Options Action" suggested buying the GLD May 116-strike puts and selling the GLD May 107-strike puts for a total of $1.35 per share. Should GLD close below $113.75 on May 19, more than 2 percent from current levels, then Khouw would profit from his trade.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GLD
    ---
    GOLD
    ---

    More From Options Action

    Contact Options Action

    • Email: optionsaction@cnbc.com

    • Showtimes

      Fridays, 5:30p ET
      Saturday, 6a ET
      Sunday, 6a ET
    • Melissa Lee
      Melissa Lee

      Melissa Lee is the host of CNBC's “Fast Money” and “Options Action.”

    Sponsored Related Links

    More on thinkorswim by TD Ameritrade

    • thinkorswim

      Make sure you’re always keeping up with the market with up-to-the-minute news and breaking stories. Move on possible breakout stocks and options with potential opportunity. Plus, get in-depth analysis on futures and forex in one seamless, integrated experience. Join TD Ameritrade and trade commission-free for 60 days + get up to $600 cash.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...