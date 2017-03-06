The ‘worst recruitment ad ever’ plus other attention-grabbing job adverts online

"Hey guys, I'm just going downstairs for my paleo pear and banana bread, would you like to join me?" is not a line you'd expect to hear from a video for a graduate recruitment program.

Yet this is one of the unusual phrases featuring in a video campaign from the Australian Department of Finance for its Graduate Development Program, showing current graduates going about their day ahead of a presentation to the finance secretary.

The "Game Changers" video has attracted headlines such as "Australia: Is this the worst recruitment ad ever?" and has been parodied online, including a response from the Liberal Democrats (Australia) as well as comedian Simon Kennedy.