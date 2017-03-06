Stocks slip as likelihood of a March rate hike sets in; financials lag

U.S. equities fell on Monday, with financials lagging, as the chances of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve sunk in for investors.

"Barring some unforeseen headwind, the Fed is going to raise rates" next week, said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. He noted that U.S. economic data had improved, helping lift the odds of a rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 65 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 declined half a percent, with financials falling 0.8 percent. The Nasdaq pulled back 0.6 percent.

Market expectations for a rate hike were 84.1 percent Monday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The Fed's monetary policy committee is set to meet between March 14 and 15.

"The March rate hike doesn't matter. What matters is how many times they raise," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities. "If they stay at three times [for this year], then the market will be fine."

Investors also kept an eye on the geopolitical front after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles Monday, three of which landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Japanese Nikkei 225 fell 0.46 percent overnight, lagging the rest of the region.