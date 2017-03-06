Stocks slip as likelihood of a March rate hike sets in; financials lag

    ×

    U.S. equities fell on Monday, with financials lagging, as the chances of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve sunk in for investors.

    "Barring some unforeseen headwind, the Fed is going to raise rates" next week, said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. He noted that U.S. economic data had improved, helping lift the odds of a rate hike.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 65 points, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 declined half a percent, with financials falling 0.8 percent. The Nasdaq pulled back 0.6 percent.

    Market expectations for a rate hike were 84.1 percent Monday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The Fed's monetary policy committee is set to meet between March 14 and 15.

    "The March rate hike doesn't matter. What matters is how many times they raise," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities. "If they stay at three times [for this year], then the market will be fine."

    Investors also kept an eye on the geopolitical front after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles Monday, three of which landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

    The Japanese Nikkei 225 fell 0.46 percent overnight, lagging the rest of the region.

    Meanwhile, in Europe, stocks declined broadly as bank stocks were led lower by Deutsche Bank. Germany's biggest lender announced it will raise $8.5 billion to boost its capital position and has set new financial targets.

    "At the same time, the bank is going to cut its stake in asset management units by focusing more on its core business," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets in London. "Deutsche Bank is going to remain on traders' dashboards as they try to make sense of company's future."

    Deutsche's U.S.-listed shares fell 3 percent in morning trade, while the pan-European Stoxx 600 index pulled back 0.5 percent.

    Stocks in the U.S. are coming off a record-setting week after a speech from President Donald Trump lifted expectations that the administration's agenda — especially regarding tax reform and deregulation — could become reality in the near future.

    However, the Trump administration called for an investigation Sunday on whether former president Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during last year's election. Trump originally leveled the accusations against Obama on Saturday via Twitter, but did not provide and evidence supporting them.

    "If the dynamic changes and the market believes Trump's pro-growth agenda will not go through, that would change the game on Wall Street," said 50 Park's Sarhan.

    Trump is expected to announce the signing of an immigration-related executive order later on Monday.

    —Reuters contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    Monday

    CERAWeek conference begins

    Earnings: Korn Ferry, Thor Industries, Ascena Retail, Analogic, IDT

    IEA Energy outlook

    5:00 a.m. OECD outlook

    10:00 a.m. Factory orders

    3:00 p.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Brown-Forman, H&R Block, Michaels Cos, Dick's Sporting Goods, Urban Outfitters, Navistar

    8:30 a.m. Trade deficit

    3:00 p.m. Consumer credit

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Adidas, Bob Evans, Ciena, Express, Hovnanian, Children's Place, Camping World, Sunrun, United Natural Foods

    8:15 a.m. ADP payrolls

    8:30 a.m. Productivity and costs

    10:00 a.m. Wholesale trade

    Thursday

    Earnings: Staples, Ulta Beauty, El Pollo Loco, Verifone, Zumiez, International Game Technology, Party City, Signet Jewelers, Embraer

    7:45 a.m. European Central Bank rate decision

    8:30 a.m. ECB President Mario Draghi briefing

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. Import prices

    Friday

    Earnings: The Buckle, Vail Resorts

    8:30 a.m. Employment report

    2:00 p.m. Federal budget

