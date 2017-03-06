Wall Street's pause from its record-setting pace is set to continue

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning after a relatively flat session on Friday, taking a break from a flurry of recent records. On the week, the Dow was up four in a row while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up six straight. (CNBC)



FBI Director James Comey asked the Justice Department to publicly reject President Donald Trump's assertion that former President Barack Obama ordered wiretapping of Trump during the election, according to the New York Times.



North Korea fired four ballistic missiles early today. Three landed in what Japan considers an exclusive economic zone, the latest in a series of provocative tests by the reclusive state. (Reuters)

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said, ahead of today's start of the CERAWeek oil conference, that it was "premature" to say whether OPEC and non-OPEC producers will extend their production cuts after May. (CNBC)

China's National People's Congress has kicked off with the government's annual setting of its economic growth target at "around 6.5 percent, or higher if possible," which would be lower than last year. (CNBC)





