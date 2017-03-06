Wall Street's pause from its record-setting pace is set to continue

A revised executive order temporarily barring U.S. entry of people from certain Muslim-majority countries is expected from the White House as soon as today. Iraq is seen being removed from the list. (AP)
Republicans are set to introduce this week their much-awaited measure to get rid of Obamacare. A draft bill obtained by NBC News would repeal much of the current law and put in place the GOP's vision for health care.
As soon as tomorrow, the Trump administration is expected to announce its agreement with major automakers that future mileage and emissions standards should be overhauled. (NY Times)
PSA Group, maker of Peugeot, has agreed to buy European rival Opel from General Motors (GM) in a deal valuing the business at $2.3 billion. GM said the sale was not driven by the House GOP push for a border tax. (Reuters)
Ford (F) is testing large-scale 3-D printing technology for parts, which could allow drivers to customize cars for a lower price. Making a small batch of parts at the moment is expensive and inefficient. (CNBC)
Deutsche CEO John Cryan has denied to CNBC recent media reports that he's growing tired of leading the embattled German lender, which announced another strategic overhaul, including an $8.5 billion capital raise.
Space-transportation firm Blue Origin, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is expected to announce this week some customers and new initiatives, the latest step toward its long-term goal of building rockets powerful enough to penetrate deep into the solar system. (WSJ)
Elon Musk, the billionaire behind Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX, tweeted a symbol of his frustrations with West Coast traffic, saying he's "going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging." (CNBC)
The R-rated "X-Men" spinoff "Logan" from 21st Century Fox (FOXA) won the domestic weekend box office, opening with $85.3 million ticket sales. Meanwhile, Jordan Peele's low-budget horror sensation "Get Out" slipped to No. 2. (AP)