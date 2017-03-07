A likely Fed rate hike next week is putting a chill on stocks

Immigration authorities are suspending a program allowing expedited H-1B visa processing for a fee, starting April 3. The skilled workers seeking these employment passes are important to the tech industry. (CNBC)



New HUD Secretary Ben Carson referred to slaves brought to the U.S. against their will as "immigrants," drawing quick condemnation from civil rights groups who cast his remarks as offensive. (Reuters)



The Trump administration is delaying implementing new rules designed to punish career-training schools that leave students with high levels of debt but weak job prospects. (WSJ)



President Trump's postelection agreement to pay $25 million appeared to settle the fraud claims arising from his defunct for-profit, Trump University. But a former student is now asking to opt out. (NY Times)



In response to a Freedom of Information Act request, the National Park Service has released photos from Trump's inauguration that appear to refute claims of media downplaying the crowds. (USA Today)



Russia's energy minister told CNBC Russia did not meddle in the U.S. election, despite accusations Moscow interfered and questions about whether Trump advisors met inappropriately with Russian officials.



Exxon Mobil (XOM) plans to spend about $20 billion on refineries, petrochemical plants and other projects in and around the Gulf of Mexico, underscoring a trend to turn to America. (WSJ)



With General Motors (GM) agreeing to sell its Opel/Vauxhall to France's PSA Group, Ford (F) remains bullish on the European market, a top executive at the automaker told CNBC.



Jeff Bezos has unveiled a rocket engine designed to power his Blue Origin's spacecraft to take people and satellites into orbit. The Amazon founder is competing in the private space race with SpaceX, backed by Tesla's Elon Musk. (CNBC)



Amazon (AMZN) has abandoned its legal battle to protect its Alexa digital assistant with First Amendment rights after a murder defendant agreed to hand over his Echo speaker data to police. (The Verge)



IBM (IBM) is teaming up with Salesforce (CRM) to make it easier for Salesforce customers to use data from IBM's Watson artificial intelligence platform. The value of the deal was not disclosed. (CNBC)



Philadelphia's recent soda tax has led to a disastrous decline in beverage sales, according to the beverage industry. Among similar measures around the nation, a Chicago soda tax goes into effect in July. (CNBC)

