    After-hours buzz: GEO, HRB, SNAP & more

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on January 5, 2017.

    Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

    Shares of GEO Group fell nearly 5 percent in extended-trade after the company announced it is extending a public offering of 6 million shares of its common stock. The correctional services company intends to use the net proceeds to repay outstanding amounts and for corporate purposes.

    H&R Block shares surged more than 7 percent after hours following news that the tax-preparation company reported a narrower-than-expected loss and revenue beat for its third quarter. The company posted losses of 49 cents a share on revenue of $452 million. Wall Street projected losses of 53 cents a share on revenue of $427 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    Shares of Bojangles sank 8 percent during extended trading after a revenue miss. The restaurant operator posted fourth-quarter earnings of 28 cents a share on $139 million. Analysts expected earnings of 21 cents a share on revenue of $140 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

    Snap shares continued to drop in after-hours, dipping more than 1 percent, due to some analysts' concerns over the company's growth potential. The stock closed on Tuesday below its $24 opening trade price from Thursday.