The Airlander 10 ‘flying bum’ is ready to take to the skies again after crash

The world's largest aircraft, the Airlander 10 airship, is ready to fly again after its crash last summer, but the company behind the blimp is not giving a timeline for takeoff.

British firm Hybrid Air Vehicles makes the Airlander 10 which has been dubbed the "flying bum" by the press. In August, 2016, the blimp experienced a heavy landing and the front flight deck sustained damage.

On Monday, Hybrid Air Vehicles said it had made a number of improvements to prevent a repeat of the crash, and the Airlander 10 is ready for another test flight. The company has added an "auxiliary landing system" which allows the aircraft to land safely. The device, essentially a pressurized air cushion which makes contact with the ground to stop the blimp, has been fitted in front of the main landing gear.