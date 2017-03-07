Billionaire restaurateur: Blame regulation for higher prices in San Francisco

Donald Trump has pledged, both as a candidate and as President, to decrease regulation so as to make it easier for businesses to operate in the United States.

Self-made multi-billionaire and restaurateur Tilman Fertitta is eager to see Trump succeed in that effort. By way of illustrating how regulations hamper business growth, the star of CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer" points to the restaurants he owns in San Francisco, where he must charge more for the same dishes.

"All these states now are doing their own mandates," says Fertitta. "Why should the city of San Francisco be able to do absolutely whatever they want to do?"

San Francisco's city-wide Health Care Security Ordinance requires certain businesses to make payments toward their employees' healthcare coverage.

"Do you realize, all the restaurants in San Francisco, we all have an added charge?" says Fertitta. "We have a 3% or 4% or 5% add-on to the menu because they make us give all our employees full healthcare. We can't afford to do it."

