David Letterman calls this his greatest career achievement

In a recent interview with New York Magazine, Letterman appears reluctant to compliment himself in any way. Instead, he opts for his trademark self-deprecating humor: "Boy, how about the time that we had the donkey that came out and the jockey threw up?"

But the famously self-critical comedian says that he is able to find peace with his performance by taking stock of how many people his show was able to support. "Some nights the show would be okay; some nights the show would not be okay," Letterman says. "But the one thing you can't assail is what my wife was shrewd enough to point out ...

"I was able to give jobs to people. That's an accomplishment."