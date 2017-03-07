E-commerce billionaire Jack Ma wants China to throw counterfeiters in jail

Alibaba founder billionaire Jack Ma wants China to crack down on counterfeiters – even throwing them in jail.

Ma's appeal seeks harsher laws to fight fake goods, and comes as China's annual parliamentary meetings take place in Beijing.

"The majority of counterfeiters are not held legally responsible for their actions," wrote Ma in a statement to China's parliamentary delegates.

"If the penalty for even one fake product manufactured or sold was a seven-day prison sentence, the world would look very different both in terms of intellectual property enforcement and food and drug safety, as well as our ability to foster innovation."

Alibaba has long come under fire for failing to keep copy cats off its popular online shopping sites. Ma himself has called counterfeits a "cancer" to his company, and consistently emphasizes Alibaba's efforts to clean up fakes by taking down listings and banning sellers.

But last December, Alibaba landed back on the U.S. "notorious markets" list – a global name-and-shame of worst offenders dealing in counterfeits.