Early movers: DKS, MIK, NAV, PFE, AET, CSX & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Dick's Sporting Goods — The sporting goods retailer earned an adjusted $1.32 per share for its latest quarter, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in slightly above forecasts. Same-store sales increased by 5 percent, above the consensus Thomson Reuters estimate of 4.6 percent. Dick's is also forecasting current-quarter profit of $0.50 to $0.55 per share on an adjusted basis, however, compared to the $0.61 a share consensus estimate.

Michaels Cos. — The arts and crafts retailer beat estimates by 1 cent a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 96 cents per share. Revenue was very slightly below forecasts. Michaels forecast full-year earnings for the coming year at $2.05 to $2.17 per share, above the current consensus of $2.04 a share.

Navistar — The truck maker lost 76 cents per share for its latest quarter, wider than the 45 cent loss predicted by analysts. Revenue also came in below forecasts due to ongoing weakness in the trucking industry.

Health-related stocks – These will be front and center this morning, following the unveiling of the GOP's Obamacare replacement bill. The watch list ranges from drugmakers like Pfizer and Merck, to health insurers such as Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Anthem, and UnitedHealth Group, to hospital operators like Universal Health, Tenet Healthcare, and Community Health Systems.

CSX — The railroad operator named Hunter Harrison its new chief executive officer, replacing Michael Ward. Activist investor Mantle Ridge had been pushing CSX to hire Harrison, who is the former CEO of Canadian Pacific Railway.

Casey's General Stores — Casey's reported quarterly profit of 58 cents per share, falling well short of the 89 cents a share consensus estimate. The retailer's revenue also missed forecasts. Its bottom line was hit by an increase in operating costs, including higher wages.

Rambus — J.P. Morgan Securities added the chipmaker's stock to its U.S. Focus List, citing an 8.5 percent pullback in the stock since in-line fourth quarter results were announced at the end of January and calling it an opportunity to buy the stock at a reasonable price.

Weatherford International — Weatherford named Halliburton chief financial officer Mark McCollum as its new CEO. The oilfield services company's interim CEO, Krishna Shivram, will leave Weatherford. Halliburton executive vice president Robb Voyles will service as interim CFO to replace McCollum.

United Parcel Service — UPS won an after-the-fact victory as a European Union court annulled the European Commission's 2013 decision to block a proposed acquisition of TNT Express by UPS. The court cited "procedural irregularity" for its decision. That comes a year after UPS rival FedEx acquired TNT, and the decision may provide the opportunity for UPS to sue for damages.

IBM, Salesforce.com — The two companies announced a joint venture to combine their artificial intelligence technologies.

Dish Network — Dish will join the S&P 500 next Monday. The satellite TV provider replaces Linear Technology, which is being acquired by another S&P 500 company, chipmaker Analog Devices.

General Electric, Baker Hughes — GE and Baker Hughes received a Justice Department request for more information regarding their proposed combination of GE's oil and gas businesses with Baker Hughes. Both companies still expect the transaction to close in mid-2017.

Thor Industries — The recreational vehicle maker earned $1.23 per share for its latest quarter, beating estimates by a penny a share. Revenue also beat forecasts, but investors appear to be focusing on a drop in profit margins compared to a year ago.