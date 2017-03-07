European markets set to open higher; Fed rates eyed

Markets in Europe are expected to open higher this Tuesday as investors grow optimistic of a new interest rate hike in the U.S. as early as this month.

The FTSE 100 is seen 12 points higher at 7,362; the German DAX is expected to begin up by 14 points at 11,973 and the French CAC should start the day 13 points higher at 4,985.

Market expectations for a rate hike announcement in the U.S. next week stood at 86.4 percent on Tuesday morning, the CME Group's FedWatch tool showed. Meanwhile, investors continue to closely follow political events across Europe, where uncertainty has dominated.

An Ifop Fiducial poll showed the centrist candidate to the French election, Emmanuel Macron, closing the gap on far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the first round of the vote. However, polling numbers continue to suggest that Le Pen will lose the second runoff to Macron.

In the U.K., the House of Lords is to vote on further amendments to the government's Brexit bill.

In terms of data, expect the release of the euro zone's revised GDP rate, the U.K.'s Halifax house prices, and the OECD's economic outlook. Later in the day, there will be the release of the latest Red Book in the U.S.

The Reserve Bank of Australia decided to keep its rates unchanged on Tuesday morning.



