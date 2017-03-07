The Geneva Motor Show normally makes headlines for its super cars for the super-rich and this year was no exception with the likes of Lamborghini's Huracan Performante boasting the line's most powerful V10 engine ever built.
But the opening media day also gave the mass market a rare turn in the spotlight as Peugeot's swoop on General Motors' Opel restarted the wheel of matchmaking speculation.
"I said 10 years ago consolidation was coming," Renault Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn told me while playing down the competitive risks of a combined German-Franco car giant run by his former senior executive Carlos Tavares.