Global inflation perks up, but economy still stuck in low gear

Remember deflation? The worry that falling prices could spell big trouble for many of the world's biggest economies?

You can forget about it — for now.

Thanks to a pickup in global oil prices, the annual inflation rate in the developed world jumped to 2.3 percent in January 2017, the highest rate since April 2012, according to a Tuesday report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, a Paris-based think tank.

Rising prices often accompany faster economic growth. But that's not happening, according to the group's latest global economic outlook.

U.S. GDP growth is expected to hit just 2.8 percent in 2018, down from a November estimate of 3 percent, according to the report.

After a long pause since the Great Recession — punctuated by worries that falling prices could spark yet another downturn — consumers around the world are paying more each month for goods and services in what seems to be a sustained pickup in rising prices.