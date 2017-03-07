Health-care stocks tumble after Trump tweets drug prices will come 'way down'

President Donald Trump's claims that he will bring drug prices "way down" sent health-care stocks tumbling Tuesday morning.



On Tuesday, pharmaceutical stocks were the biggest laggards in the S&P 500 , with the health-care sector down more than half-percent in morning trade.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF, or IBB, fell more than 1 percent.

The big names in the pharma industry were all trading in red territory.

Merck fell nearly 1 percent, Lipitor-maker Pfizer fell a little more than 1 percent, British-based GlaxoSmithKline lost almost 1 percent and Switzerland-based Novartis was down nearly 2 percent, as of Tuesday morning, shortly after market open.

Mylan, the maker of the EpiPen allergy shot, declined nearly 2 percent, while Perrigo, a manufacturer of private label over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, dropped about 3 percent.

Trump said in January that pharmaceutical companies are "getting away with murder" in what they charge the government for medicines.

He has promised to change the way firms compete against each other to price products, putting the drug industry on edge awaiting any policy changes.

Trump's comments came after the GOP unveiled its proposed replacement for the Obamacare health-reform law late Monday. Hospital stocks were trading lower Tuesday on that news. Tenet Heathcare shed more than 4 percent, while Community Health Systems slipped more than 3 percent.