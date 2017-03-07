    ×

    Trading Nation

    How one trader plans to triple his money betting against Wal-Mart in just two months

    Trader bets against this big retailer
    Trader bets against this big retailer   

    Wal-Mart shares have tumbled 2 percent since their earnings pop in mid-February, and the charts are pointing to even more pain for the retail giant.

    That's at least according to AlphaShark's Andrew Keene, who believes Wal-Mart could drop to its lows from May 2015, especially as "retail has been very, very weak throughout the last couple of weeks."

    On a daily chart of Wal-Mart, Keene said that the retailer's shares are seeing "resistance" at $72. "It has found resistance many times at the $72 level and every time it hit $72, over time it sold off," he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    This leads Keene to believe Wal-Mart shares could fall to around $65, just slightly below its February lows. This means that Wal-Mart is set for a 7 percent drop in the coming months.


    To take advantage of a move down for Wal-Mart, Keene wants to buy the May monthly 67.5-strike puts and sell the May monthly 6-strike puts for a total of 77 cents, expiring May 19. "If Wal-Mart goes to under $65 on May expiration, this spread would be worth $2.50," said Keene. "That's good for 3 ½ times my capital."

    Wal-Mart is currently up about 1 percent year to date, dropping off from a high of $72.39 as part of its post-earnings run.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    WMT
    ---

    More From Trading Nation




    About Trading Nation

    • Trading Nation will offer enthusiast traders insights from a group of "Trader Coaches," a collection of expert CNBC Contributors who are well-versed in the daily challenges of trading. Each "Trader Coach" will have a different area of expertise, and will share their unique perspective on the markets, allowing new insights to emerge from this collaboration. Trading Nation is not simply about finding that next trade; it's a forum where enthusiast traders can hear and compare investing ideas in order to build confidence in their trading decisions.

    On-Air Video

    @TradingNation




    Host

    Brian Sullivan

    "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...