IHOP expects to serve more than 5 million free pancakes for charity

The food day, started by IHOP in 2006, offers diners a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes on March 7, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.



IHOP's National Pancake Day is more about fundraising than it is about pancakes, however. The all-day breakfast chain hopes to serve up 5 million pancakes and raise more than $3.5 million in charitable donations.

The International House of Pancakes uses National Pancake Day to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospital for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

"Every pancake served on IHOP National Pancake Day has a purpose, and every penny raised goes a long way in making a meaningful, and lasting, impact on so many kids and families in our communities," Darren Rebelez, president of IHOP Restaurants, said in a statement.

Since its inception, National Pancake day has helped the organization raise around $24 million for charities.

There are more than 1,700 IHOP locations in the world, and locations in the U.S., Mexico, the Phillippines and Canada participate in the fundraiser. Nearly all U.S. stores participate in the promotion.