Marcus Lemonis from 'The Partner': This is how to impress a potential boss

Buffie Purselle, owner of Buffie the Tax Heiress

The extremely competitive Purselle has already visited a number of Lemonis' businesses and scoped out Chicago real estate that would be useful should she win. He's impressed by her bold personality. During her pitch, Purselle leans on her experiences as a bootstrapping entrepreneur to connect with the group.

"I'm the partner because I've lost $100,000 on a business idea before, and it was my money. I'm self-made, so I value a dollar," she says.

Though Lemonis gravitates toward Purselle's confidence, he's hesitant about the possibility that "she's just coasting on her charm," saying he wants "depth and substance."

The lesson: Don't let your communication style overwhelm your message.

Billy Canu, owner of Brighthaus Digital Marketing

Canu is thrilled at the potential of working with Lemonis, whom he calls his "spirit animal."

During their initial interactions, the two men bond over personal similarities, including having been raised by adoptive parents. Lemonis is impressed by Canu's "vulnerability sharing."

But in his pitch, Canu struggles to connect and communicate about himself. He explains, "I am a guy you can share a meal with. I'm a great person to work with, and the best partner to have," but he does little to show how that might be true.

The lesson: Be prepared to underscore statements about your work with clear examples.

Julianna Reed, program manager for I Am That Girl

Reed left a design job at Levi's to pursue nonprofit work, and she speaks candidly about her experiences as a survivor of domestic violence. Lemonis is immediately struck by her openness.

In her pitch, Reed emphasizes compassion and loyalty, as well as the time she's spent working with entrepreneurs "in the trenches, with just as much heart and dedication as if it were my own business."

Lemonis appreciates the emotional appeal of Reed's pitch, but he also questions whether "that softness will turn into strength when it needs to."

The lesson: Be sure the strengths you emphasize don't suggest weaknesses in other areas.

