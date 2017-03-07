Mark Zuckerberg to speak at Harvard's commencement

Mark Zuckerberg is finally getting a college degree.

In May, the Facebook founder and CEO will head back to Harvard, the school he dropped out of to start his social network company. Zuckerberg is slated as the featured speaker at the university's 366th commencement in May.

Commencement speakers are often presented with honorary degrees from the universities that have invited them to speak.

Zuckerberg originally enrolled in Harvard as a member of the class of 2006, but never obtained an undergraduate degree after moving to Palo Alto, California to focus on Facebook.

The Ivy League college posted a cheeky video on Twitter where Zuckerberg asks fellow Harvard dropout and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for advice.



Zuckerberg asks Gates, "They know we didn't actually graduate, right?"



"Oh, that is the best part! They actually give you a degree!," Gates said.

That's just one more thing Facebook's CEO can add to his resume.