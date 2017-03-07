    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

    Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., quotes hikes in health insurance premiums during his weekly press conference in the Capitol on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
    STOCKS/ ECONOMY

    -Stock futures point to a negativeopen on Tuesday. We get trade deficit data later this morning.

    OBAMACARE

    -Congressional Republicans unveiled their Obamacare replacement plan on Monday. It includes eliminating the individual mandate and using tax credits to help people buy coverage.

    OIL/ ENERGY

    -Exxon says it will invest $20 billion on oil and refining projects in the U.S. gulf coast. President Donald Trump is celebrating the announcement.

