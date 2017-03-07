Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures point to a negativeopen on Tuesday. We get trade deficit data later this morning.

OBAMACARE

-Congressional Republicans unveiled their Obamacare replacement plan on Monday. It includes eliminating the individual mandate and using tax credits to help people buy coverage.

OIL/ ENERGY

-Exxon says it will invest $20 billion on oil and refining projects in the U.S. gulf coast. President Donald Trump is celebrating the announcement.