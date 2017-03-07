The 87th Geneva International Motor Show kicked off this week with exhibit halls full of new models. Geneva is Europe's premier motor show and the world's top venue to show off the latest supercars. As automakers unveil their latest designs, it's also a time for industry executives, auto aficionados, the public and journalists to pour over the rides and reflect on the state of the industry.

While the show runs from March 9 to March 19, the press are given an advance glimpse at some of the newest cars to grace our roads. CNBC brings you some of the best sights from the show.