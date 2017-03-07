    More From Autos

    Hot new cars from the Geneva Motor Show
    Jim Cramer
    Cramer: If Trump wants lower drug prices, he's doing it wrong
    A Tesla Motors Model S electric vehicle on display at the company's showroom in San Francisco.
    Cramer: Tesla’s charts show a bumpy road ahead while Ford, GM race forward
    A factory worker installs rivets into the roof of an Airstream Inc. RV travel trailer on the production line at the company's assembly plant in Jackson Center, Ohio.
    Shares of RV maker Thor drop nearly 10% on narrower profit margins
    Op-ed: Fiat Chrysler still has eyes for GM, but would it settle for VW?
    A man pumps gas into his car at a Chevron gas station in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
    Democrats urge EPA not to reopen vehicle fuel efficiency rules
    (L-R) Carlos Tavares CEO of PSA Peugeot Citroen, Dr Karl-Thomas Neumann CEO of Opel Group and President of General Motors Dan Ammann, shake hands during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland, March 7, 2017.
    JPMorgan likes GM's exit from Europe, predicts rally on Opel sale
    This is a file photo of a Ford hybrid vehicle on the assembly line in Wayne, Michigan.
    US to probe some Ford imports of hybrid electric vehicles, parts
    NAFTA unlikely to hurt Mexico car production, says Renault-Nissan CEO
    Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne
    GM may have 'thrown out baby with bathwater' in Opel sale, says Fiat chief
    Chairman of the Managing Board of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares (L) and Chairwoman and CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra (R) skake hands prior to a press conference on March 6, 2017 in Paris, France.
    Opel will understand it should ‘copy paste’ our model, says Peugeot chief
    The Volkswagen logo is displayed at Serramonte Volkswagen on November 18, 2016 in Colma, California.
    VW to sanction more employees in emissions scandal
    Volkswagen 'Sedric' self-driving automobile is presented during the 87th Geneva International Motor Show on March 6, 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland.
    Volkswagen unveils driverless ‘lounge on wheels’ car with Siri-like voice assistant
    The production line at the Jaguar Land Rover factory in Solihull, England
    Jaguar Land Rover ‘dependent’ on free trade with EU single market
    It's all engines go in Europe for Ford, says senior executive
    New cars of several brands of German carmaker Volkswagen AG are covered with protective covers before they are loaded for export on a transport ship at the harbour of the Volkswagen plant in Emden, Germany.
    Volkswagen brand is struggling to find its way: CEO
    The BMW logo
    BMW flexible to Trump's tax plans and Brexit challenges: CEO
    Robotic arms work on the bodyshells of Mini cars as they pass along a section of automated production line at the BMW Mini car production plant in Oxford, west of London.
    The auto industry better watch for robots, Cramer says
    Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors.
    GM sale not driven by Republican border tax plan, says CEO
    Alphabet suit against Uber cements end of marriage
    LMGTE PRO Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK (USA), #67 Ford GT, with Drivers Marino Franchitti (GBR), Andy Priaulx (GBR) and Harry Tincknell (GBR) during the 84th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours on June 19, 2016 in Le Mans, France. Ford said 3D printing could help it more efficiently produce components for low-volume models like racecars.
    Ford is 3-D printing car parts which could mean more customized vehicles
    Chairman of the Managing Board of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares (L) and Chairwoman and CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra (R) skake hands prior to a press conference on March 6, 2017 in Paris, France.
    Peugeot agrees deal with General Motors to buy its European business for $2.3 billion
    A Bugatti Chiron model is displayed during the 86th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland.
    Bugatti Chiron goes through intense testing before it can be delivered
    PSA agrees to buy Opel from GM, wins board approval -sources
    A Tesla Motors vehicle sits plugged in at a charging station near a Texaco gas station in Nephi, Utah.
    Tesla needs billions to make US Supercharger network rival gas stations
    The 2015 Ford F-150.
    Americans earning over $200,000 a year prefer this vehicle
    President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with House and Senate leadership in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC on March 1, 2017.
    How Trump’s border tax will affect European majors
    Mercedes-Benz Concept X-Class
    Mercedes-Benz shows off its first pickup
    Part of the Mobileye driving assist system is seen on the dashboard of a vehicle during a demonstration for the media in Jerusalem.
    Mobileye CEO dismisses noted short seller's tough talk
    Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk introduces the falcon wing door on the Model X electric sports-utility vehicles during a presentation in Fremont, California, September 29, 2015.
    5th-grader wrote a letter pitching an idea to Elon Musk—here's how he responded
    Watchmaker Richard Mille’s secret garage.
    Inside the secret garage of luxury watchmaker Richard Mille
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during an event to launch the new Tesla Model X Crossover SUV on September 29, 2015 in Fremont, California.
    Tesla to run contest for homemade commercials
    A customer looks at a Ford F-150 pickup truck in Brandywine, Maryland.
    The gap between new and used car loans hits a record high
    Electric vehicle charger in San Francisco
    ChargePoint expands EV network into Europe following record fundraise
    GMC SUVs are offered for sale at Jack Phelan Chevrolet on October 25, 2016 in Lyons, Illinois.
    US truck, SUV sales stay strong in February, but at a price
    Elon Musk
    Tesla sued over alleged "pervasive harassment," gender discrimination
    Auto loans
    You didn't know you can refinance your auto loan? You are not alone.
    Customers shop for used vehicles at a CarMax dealership in Lexington, Kentucky.
    CarMax shares fall after sources say Jim Chanos takes short position
    An employee walks past a Ford logo in a Ford factory.
    Brexit driving car manufacturers to consider route out of Britain
    Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO of General Motors.
    GM CEO 'exploring opportunities' for Opel with Peugeot
    The redesigned Audi A5 Cabriolet is unveiled at the Audi news conference during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Jan. 9, 2017.
    Foreign brands dominate Consumer Reports top autos list
    Elon Musk
    The technical reason why Tesla shares could soon rise 54%
    Autonomous self-driving cars
    As China and Europe go electric, the US is two different auto markets: CEO
    Former Google and Uber exec Amit Singhal onstage at the Code Mobile conference in 2015.
    Uber’s SVP is out after he did not disclose sexual harassment allegation
    Signage for Takata are displayed at the company's Echigawa plant in Echigawa, Shiga, Japan, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
    Takata pleads guilty in air bag scandal
    A Tesla Model S in a Tesla showroom in Brooklyn, New York
    Sell Tesla because Model 3 sales will disappoint next year, Goldman Sachs says
    Warren Buffett
    Buffett: Self-driving cars will hurt the insurance industry
    A file photo of a deployed airbag.
    Japan's Takata may rsetup compensation fund: WSJ
    An Uber driverless Ford Fusion drives down Smallman Street on September, 22, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
    Uber and Google's plans for self-driving may get hit by state laws
    A driver uses a phone while behind the wheel of a car in New York City.
    Your car insurance rates are going up because everyone keeps texting and driving
    A truck travels the 210 freeway between Los Angeles and cities to the east near Pasadena, California.
    The new self-driving company taking on Uber’s Otto
    Workers clean the facade of a Volkswagen dealership.
    VW eyes stable 2017 earnings after underlying profit hits record
    Jim Cramer on Mad Money.
    Cramer: How Garmin could outrun Fitbit
    Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla Motors, speaks at the 2015 Automotive News World Congress January 13, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan.
    Cramer: Elon Musk’s Tesla sounds a lot like Amazon
    Rental car companies Hertz and Avis at Lynden Pindling International Airport on June 15, 2012 in Nassau, The Bahamas.
    Cramer uncovers what’s really destroying value for car rental stocks
    People visit a Tesla showroom in Beijing.
    Tesla tumbles 5% post-earnings but some analysts are still betting on new highs
    Elon Musk, chairman and chief executive officer of Tesla Motors, exits the Model X sport utility vehicle during an event in Fremont, California, Sept. 29, 2015.
    Analyst on Telsa: 'Are you generating real returns on capital?'
    Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn
    Nissan says Ghosn to relinquish CEO role
    An employee assists a customer with pre-ordering the Tesla Motor Model 3 in Santa Monica, California, last March.
    Musk: Tesla may raise more capital to 'reduce risk'
    The inside of a Tesla vehicle
    Traders discuss how to trade Tesla's stock after earnings

    more from Autos