‘Rodney Dangerfield’ bull market to continue on stronger economy, Trump’s stimulus, strategist says

Oppenheimer told clients the bull market, which turns 9 years old Wednesday, will continue due to strong corporate earnings and President Donald Trump's economic agenda.



"If market tradition were to nickname bull markets the current bull might be appropriately named 'the Rodney Dangerfield 'I don't get no respect' market," the firm's chief investment strategist, John Stoltzfus, wrote in a note to clients Monday.

With "the underlying support from improving economic fundamentals and likely further improvements in corporate revenue and earnings trends this year, the ever so unloved and disdained bull market might have more upside than even its earliest adopters and supporters project."



