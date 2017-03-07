    ×

    Snap's stock falls again as IPO excitement fades

    Pedestrians pass in front of Snap Inc. signage displayed on the exterior of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's initial public offering (IPO) in New York, U.S., on Thursday, March 2, 2017.
    Snap, the parent company of social media platform Snapchat, saw its stock tumble as much as 10.4 percent in early trade Tuesday after a massive rally.

    The company, which went public on Thursday, received a very warm welcome into the stock market, skyrocketing 44 percent in its first day of trading and another 10 percent in its second.

    The initial excitement began to fade Monday, however, after several analysts initiated coverage of the stock with a "sell" rating. Many questioned the company's growth potential. Analysts at Needham initiated coverage of the social media firm's stock with an "underperform" rating, noting the company's total addressable market is 80 percent smaller than Facebook.

    "Prospect Theory would label SNAP a 'lottery-like' stock," they said in a note Monday.

    The stock dropped more than 10 percent Monday and closed below its opening trade price from Thursday.

