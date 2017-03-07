Tech veteran says he's wary of hiring someone who did well at Uber

Note to techies looking for work: Having Uber on your resume might not be as valuable as it was even a few weeks ago.

There are signs that tech recruiters have gotten warier of hiring of former Uber employees, amid worries that the company's values encourage employees to excuse "bad behavior," according to a report in The Guardian.

"To be perfectly honest, I don't want to work with someone who did well in that environment," Leslie Miley, who is on leave from his position as director of engineering at Slack, told The Guardian.

The Guardian spoke with tech recruiters and anonymous former employees, after a report that more workers might be looking to leave the company. Uber's culture has endured a firestorm of criticism after various allegations of sexual harassment, gender bias, evading law enforcement and theft of trade secrets.

Uber has pledged to investigate and respond to many of these issues.

Miley told The Guardian that he withdrew his own application from Uber after interviewing for a "director of engineering" role. Miley said he didn't want to work somewhere that justified aggressive behavior for employees looking to get ahead. (Uber's senior vice president of engineering was recently asked to resign after the company learned of prior allegations of sexual harassment.)

Miley is an outspoken advocate of joining "empathy and engineering," and pushed companies like Twitter to look harder at diversity.

