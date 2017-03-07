These stocks will beat the market in 2017, Credit Suisse predicts

Credit Suisse's research team updated its favorite investment ideas for the months ahead.



For the selection criteria, every U.S. and Canadian research analyst at the investment bank identified up to three of his or her favorite stocks from a range of sectors and company sizes.

Of the 140 names, 25 are small cap (under $4.3 billion), 60 are SMID cap (under $10.2 billion) and 73 are mid-cap ($2.4-28.7 billion).

Below we highlight some of the new additions to the list, along with the upside potential based on Credit Suisse analysts' 12-month price target.

The stocks in this report are expected to generate an average return of 23 percent and a median gain of 18 percent over the next 12 months, according to Credit Suisse's bottom-up projections.