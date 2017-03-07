When your gold Rolex isn't cool enough you do this

In the luxury watch world, black is the new gold.

More and more owners of shiny new Rolex watches – whether stainless steel, yellow gold or platinum – are paying thousands of dollars more to turn their luxury timepieces jet black. And that's meant strong growth for a London-based company that's pioneered a new technology to black out the priciest timepieces.

"One of the reasons why someone might turn their Rolex black – particularly if it's a gold watch or platinum watch – might be that they don't necessarily want everybody to know it's a gold or platinum watch. Perhaps they want to be under the radar, less ostentatious," Luke Waite, founder of London-based high-end watch customizer Titan Black, told CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich."

Indeed, the black watch trend is part of the broader boom in blacked-out bling – from Rolls Royce's new Black Badge models to high-end black watches from Richard Mille, Breitling and other brands.