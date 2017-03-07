Trump is 100% 'all in' on the new GOP bill to get rid of Obamacare, White House official says

Mulvaney, who emerged as a key White House liaison with Capitol Hill on health care, said on the "Today" show Tuesday it's unfair to compare the GOP's American Health Care Act to the promise of Obama's health care law.

"I don't think it's fair to want to compare what we're proposing ... to what Obamacare might have been. You have to compare it to what Obamacare is, and it's a failure," Mulvaney said. "By that comparison, this program is going to be a great success."

Asked whether all Americans would get health care coverage under the Republican plan, Mulvaney told NBC, "What people are getting here is access to coverage that they don't have now."

"What Obamacare did was make insurance affordable, but care impossible to actually afford. The deductibles are simply too high. So folks could say they have full coverage, but they couldn't actually get the medical care they needed when they get sick," he said. "We solve that by giving everyone access to health care they can actually afford."

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has not analyzed how much the GOP's proposal will cost.

"[But] we will know what it costs before they vote on it," Mulvaney said, predicting "this is going to save a dramatic amount of money" and be helpful to the deficit in the long term.

The House Ways and Means Committee and Energy and Commerce Committee are set to start the process of marking up the measure this week.