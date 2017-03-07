Trump is 100% 'all in' on the new GOP bill to get rid of Obamacare, White House official says

President Donald Trump is "all in" on the newly released Republican health care bill, a White House official told CNBC on Tuesday.
"Hundred percent," the official added.
CNBC's Eamon Javers tweeted Tuesday morning.
President Trump also tweeted about the Republican plan Tuesday morning.
Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation. ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster - is imploding fast!
Meanwhile, Mick Mulvaney, the new director of the Office of Management and Budget, told NBC on Tuesday the GOP plan to replace Obamacare gives all Americans access to affordable coverage.
House Republicans unveiled on Monday night their plan for repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. It would kill the individual mandate, but keep pre-existing condition protections and the under 26 age limit for young adults to stay covered by their parents. The GOP plan would also alter the way many customers get access to financial aid to help them pay for insurance.