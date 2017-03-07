US stocks open lower as Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement; biotechs fall

U.S. equities opened lower on Tuesday after House Republicans unveiled legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, and investors looked towards the chances of future interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 20 points shortly after the open, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 declined 0.2 percent, with health care leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.16 percent.

The GOP proposal titled The American Health Care Act includes killing the requirement that most Americans have health insurance or pay a fine, among other changes.

"Skyrocketing premiums, soaring deductibles, and dwindling choices are not what the people were promised seven years ago," House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement after the plan was unveiled on Monday night.

The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF fell on Tuesday after President Donald Trump tweeted he was working on a "new system where there will be competition" in the drug industry.

Investors also looked ahead to the February jobs report, which is scheduled to release on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to have added 186,000 jobs last month.

"The expectation is that wages will increase in the report," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial. "If they do, that will give the Fed the final greenlight for a rate increase in March."

"The issue is not so much the rate hike in March. The markets are trying to predict how many rate hikes there will be this year," Krosby added.

Market expectations for a rate hike held around 85 percent Tuesday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The Fed's monetary policy committee is set to meet between March 14 and 15.