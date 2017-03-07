    ×

    US stocks open lower as Republicans unveil Obamacare replacement; biotechs fall

    U.S. equities opened lower on Tuesday after House Republicans unveiled legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, and investors looked towards the chances of future interest rate hikes.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 20 points shortly after the open, with Goldman Sachs contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 declined 0.2 percent, with health care leading decliners. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.16 percent.

    The GOP proposal titled The American Health Care Act includes killing the requirement that most Americans have health insurance or pay a fine, among other changes.

    "Skyrocketing premiums, soaring deductibles, and dwindling choices are not what the people were promised seven years ago," House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement after the plan was unveiled on Monday night.

    The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF fell on Tuesday after President Donald Trump tweeted he was working on a "new system where there will be competition" in the drug industry.

    Investors also looked ahead to the February jobs report, which is scheduled to release on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy to have added 186,000 jobs last month.

    "The expectation is that wages will increase in the report," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial. "If they do, that will give the Fed the final greenlight for a rate increase in March."

    "The issue is not so much the rate hike in March. The markets are trying to predict how many rate hikes there will be this year," Krosby added.

    Market expectations for a rate hike held around 85 percent Tuesday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The Fed's monetary policy committee is set to meet between March 14 and 15.

    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.505 percent on Tuesday.

    In economic news, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday the U.S. trade deficit jumped in January to the highest level in nearly five years to $48.5 billion.

    Stocks in the U.S. are coming off a record-setting week after a speech from Trump lifted expectations that the administration's agenda — especially regarding tax reform and deregulation — could become reality in the near future.

    On Monday, stocks declined slightly as the reality of an interest rate hike in March sunk in.

    On the earnings front, Brown-Forman and Dick's Sporting Goods are among the companies that reported before the bell. The sporting goods retailer earned an adjusted $1.32 per share for its latest quarter, 2 cents a share above estimates, while Brown-Forman reported earnings on that missed expectations but beat on revenue.

    H&R Block, Aerovironment and Urban Outfitters are all due to report after the market close.

    In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index was around 0.15 percent lower on Tuesday. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.27 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.18 percent lower.

    On tap this week:

    Tuesday

    Earnings: Brown-Forman, H&R Block, Michaels Cos, Dick's Sporting Goods, Urban Outfitters, Navistar

    8:30 a.m. Trade deficit

    3:00 p.m. Consumer credit

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Adidas, Bob Evans, Ciena, Express, Hovnanian, Children's Place, Camping World, Sunrun, United Natural Foods

    8:15 a.m. ADP payrolls

    8:30 a.m. Productivity and costs

    10:00 a.m. Wholesale trade

    Thursday

    Earnings: Staples, Ulta Beauty, El Pollo Loco, Verifone, Zumiez, International Game Technology, Party City, Signet Jewelers, Embraer

    7:45 a.m. European Central Bank rate decision

    8:30 a.m. ECB President Mario Draghi briefing

    8:30 a.m. Jobless claims

    8:30 a.m. Import prices

    Friday

    Earnings: The Buckle, Vail Resorts

    8:30 a.m. Employment report

    2:00 p.m. Federal budget

    —CNBC's Dan Mangan and Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

