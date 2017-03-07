    ×

    US Treasurys edge lower; economic data and auctions eyed

    U.S. government debt prices were mixed on Tuesday as investors eyed fresh economic data and auctions.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.498 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 3.096 percent.

    On the data front, Tuesday will see trade deficit and consumer credit for January released at 8.30 a.m ET and 3.00 p.m ET respectively. Tuesday will also see the auction of $15 billion in 4-week bills and $24 billion of 3-year notes.

    Investor expectations for a March interest rate hike in the U.S. are high ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on March14-15.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.12 a barrel on Tuesday, up 0.18 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.31 a barrel, up 0.21 percent.

