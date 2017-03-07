    ×

    White House

    White House

    Watch: White House's Spicer speaks following release of GOP's Obamacare replacement plan

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    On Tuesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer is holding his daily press briefing Tuesday following the release of Republicans' plan to replace the Affordable Care Act on Monday and amid lingering questions about President Donald Trump's unproven wiretapping accusations against his predecessor.

    Read related coverage:
    House GOP releases plan to repeal, replace Obamacare
    Third-ranking GOP senator sees 30% penalty for insurance gaps as fairer than Obamacare's no-coverage tax
    Small-business groups glad to see mandates go in GOP healthcare plan
    Republican leader tells poor to stop buying iPhones, as Obamacare replacement plan to give insurance CEOs BIG tax break

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.