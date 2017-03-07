Watch: White House's Spicer speaks following release of GOP's Obamacare replacement plan

On Tuesday, White House spokesman Sean Spicer is holding his daily press briefing Tuesday following the release of Republicans' plan to replace the Affordable Care Act on Monday and amid lingering questions about President Donald Trump's unproven wiretapping accusations against his predecessor.

