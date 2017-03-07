Nevertheless, freelancers have a bevy of tax-planning opportunities awaiting them, largely stemming from the deductibility of business expenses.
Work-related travel, for instance, is deductible, as are the contributions you make to a retirement plan you set up for yourself.
While you're responsible for buying your own health insurance, you can also deduct those premiums.
Bear in mind that you'll have to juggle these retirement savings and health insurance responsibilities while hustling for contracts, said Kensing.
It's best to work with a tax professional to ensure your deductions aren't egregious and that your estimated payments are made on time.
"There's a lot of abuse in this area, where people overdo it and deduct too much," said Gavin Morrissey, managing partner at Financial Strategy Associates in Needham, Massachusetts.
"If you go from a W-2 employee to setting up an office, as soon as you start taking the home office deduction, you go into a different level of scrutiny by the IRS," he said.