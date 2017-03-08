After-hours buzz: CWH, RATE, ELF & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Camping World fell 4 percent in extended trading Wednesday after the company reported revenue below analyst expectations. The recreational vehicle company reported revenue of $670 million in its fourth quarter, lower than the $679 million expected, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The company posted earnings of 14 cents a share, topping expectations for 9 cents a share.

Bankrate shares plummeted over 8 percent after the company missed earnings expectations on both the bottom and top line. The financial services company reported earnings of 16 cents per share, versus 19 cents per share that was expected by analysts according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue for the company came in at $114 million versus $120 million projected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of E.L.F. Beauty skyrocketed 13 percent after the company topped analyst estimates and gave optimistic guidance. The cosmetics company reported earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $76 million. Wall Street projections for the fourth-quarter were 14 cents per share on revenue of $75 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. E.L.F Beauty gave full-year revenue guidance in the range of between $285 million and 295 million versus a $281 million estimate. The company also projected earnings per share of between 40 cents a share and 43 cents per share versus a 37 cent per share expectation.

United Natural Foods shares edged up 1 percent after the company reported fiscal year guidance slightly above estimates. The natural and organic food distributor projected adjusted earnings per share of between $2.53 a share and $2.58 a share, the Street's estimate was at $2.54, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The company also met earnings per share estimates in its second-quarter, at 50 cents per share. Revenue came in lower-than-expected at $2.29 billion versus $2.33 billion expected.