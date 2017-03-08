After oil's plunge, traders watching whether Draghi will rock the boat

Stock trading Thursday will likely hinge on oil prices and headlines from Europe, as traders await Friday's key report on jobs.



After Wednesday's blow-out private payrolls figures and a plunge in oil prices, U.S. stocks closed mixed. The Nasdaq composite eked out a gain of 3.6 points, while the Dow lost 69 points and the S&P 500 fell 5.4 points to close at 2,362.98 as energy stocks dragged. The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) fell 2.5 percent Wednesday to below its 200-day moving average.

That's "not healthy," Scott Redler, chief strategic officer at T3 Trading, said in an email. "If it stays below the 200-day for multiple sessions it shows true weakness."

In a steep intraday drop, U.S. crude oil futures plunged 5.4 percent to their lowest close since Dec. 7 after weekly inventory data showed a bigger-than-expected build. The slide took oil prices past a technical support level of $51.22 a barrel to a settle of $50.28, and now all eyes are on the psychologically key $50 level.

"We won't have a newer input" on crude oil data Thursday, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities. "But what's startling about this is technically we've broken support."

"You've got a lot of movement in the energy [stocks]. They have a lot to give back," he said.